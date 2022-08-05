Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of EVERTEC worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 138.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 17.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,752 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 35.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Down 5.0 %

EVERTEC stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. 3,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,703. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

