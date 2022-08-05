Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 0.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 388,276 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.15.

