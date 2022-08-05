Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $47,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.70. 2,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,603. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $152.14 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

