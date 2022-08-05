Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Global X DAX Germany ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 125,670 shares in the last quarter.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of DAX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.606 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

