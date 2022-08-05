Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILF. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,984 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,606,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,296,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,583,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 53,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,501. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

