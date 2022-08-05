Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,958,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,805,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $117.76. 618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.