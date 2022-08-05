Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $102,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.73. 29,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,978. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.32 and its 200 day moving average is $250.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

