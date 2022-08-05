Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 482,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,047 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.9% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $174,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.70. 4,087,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,254,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

