Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 133,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.6% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $314,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $321.05. 3,614,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,254,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

