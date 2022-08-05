Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHDG. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PHDG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,382. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.