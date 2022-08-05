Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Decreased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

RSP traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $145.11. 49,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,221. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $148.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

