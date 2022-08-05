Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Almaden Minerals (AAU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AAU) recently:

7/7/2022 – Almaden Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$0.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

