Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Almaden Minerals (AAU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AAU) recently:
- 8/4/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – Almaden Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$0.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/4/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/27/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/12/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.92.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.