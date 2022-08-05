IOST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.26 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $275.50 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,047.92 or 1.00060412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00174332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003671 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033364 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.