IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IPO stock opened at GBX 87.35 ($1.07) on Friday. IP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 66.05 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 156.20 ($1.91). The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.54. The stock has a market cap of £903.57 million and a P/E ratio of 209.76.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.80) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

