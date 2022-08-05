IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.38.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.84. 222,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,147. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.