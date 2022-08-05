IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.38.
IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of IPGP stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.84. 222,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,147. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.