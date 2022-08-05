IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.77 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.30 EPS.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $101.09. 5,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,858. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.38.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

