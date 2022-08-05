iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at BTIG Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.58.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.06. 3,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,891. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.50.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,884,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

