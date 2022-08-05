Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 135.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. 12,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,575. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

