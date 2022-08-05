IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO William E. Welch Sells 41,859 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNTGet Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $99,205.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,194,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,803.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IronNet stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IronNet by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IronNet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IronNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in IronNet by 651.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 103,605 shares during the period. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

