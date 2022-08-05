IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO William E. Welch Sells 41,859 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $99,205.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,194,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,803.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
IronNet Trading Down 1.7 %
IronNet stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.
IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.
