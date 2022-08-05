iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Lifted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 266.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.81 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

