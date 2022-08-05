iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $102.80. 140,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,535. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.27.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

