iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. 5,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

