iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,969 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.59. 22,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,441. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.35.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

