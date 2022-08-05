iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 4,167.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,430 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,131,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,950,000 after buying an additional 1,046,877 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,149,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after buying an additional 304,580 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,092,000 after buying an additional 142,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.