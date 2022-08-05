iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 4,167.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,430 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,131,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,950,000 after buying an additional 1,046,877 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,149,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after buying an additional 304,580 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,092,000 after buying an additional 142,134 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $21.94.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
