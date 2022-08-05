iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Cut by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

USMV stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $73.89. 1,656,664 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

