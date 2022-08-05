iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Decreased by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 9.2% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.53. 875,104 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.48.

