iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,367,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 306,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.88. The company had a trading volume of 115,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.64.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

