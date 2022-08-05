iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,123,214. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

