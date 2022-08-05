iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.2% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.37. The company had a trading volume of 262,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,132. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.