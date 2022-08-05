iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,132. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.