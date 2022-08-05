iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.43. The stock had a trading volume of 417,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,132. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

