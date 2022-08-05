iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $69.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

