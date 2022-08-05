Ispolink (ISP) Market Cap Achieves $2.78 Million

Ispolink (ISP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Ispolink has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $1.10 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,249.11 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00130789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

