ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $280.77

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 280.77 ($3.44) and traded as low as GBX 201.10 ($2.46). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 203.80 ($2.50), with a volume of 1,568,210 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.76) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.53) price target on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 185 ($2.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.35) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 472 ($5.78).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 279.84.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.