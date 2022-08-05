Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Major Shareholder Plc Prudential Sells 4,500,000 Shares

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Plc Prudential also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,093. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

