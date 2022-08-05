Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,392 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SLY stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.12 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.