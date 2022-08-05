Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 265 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NJR opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.47%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NJR. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

