Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,673 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 42,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 82.2% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.8% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 11,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 193,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,159,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

