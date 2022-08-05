Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

