Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

