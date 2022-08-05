Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

