Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 308,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

