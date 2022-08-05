Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

NYSE CB opened at $185.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.31 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

