Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,380 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Halliburton by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,478 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $3,278,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

