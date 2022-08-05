Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jamf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Jamf Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. 446,221 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71.

In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period.

JAMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

