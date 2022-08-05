Janine Nicholls Buys 2,219 Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) insider Janine Nicholls purchased 2,219 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.94 ($30,616.27).

ICG Enterprise Trust Price Performance

ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,064 ($13.04) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,075.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,122.95. The firm has a market cap of £729.02 million and a P/E ratio of 322.42. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 954 ($11.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,314 ($16.10).

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

ICG Enterprise Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

See Also

