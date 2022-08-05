Jarvis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,142.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $483,275.20 and approximately $8,142.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,932.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00131353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.