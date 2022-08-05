Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Lowered to $191.00 at UBS Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $194.00 to $191.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.74. 20,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -177.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day moving average is $151.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,670.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,670.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,673,730.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,626. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

