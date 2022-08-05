Jeanette Sellers Sells 974 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20.

On Thursday, June 9th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $63,226.50.

NCNO opened at $35.65 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in nCino by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in nCino by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of nCino by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

