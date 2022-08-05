Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Regional Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Regional Management’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 30.17 and a quick ratio of 30.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. Regional Management has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.18 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 28.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 18.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,496,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $75,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

